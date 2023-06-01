Former NFL player Vernon Turner to receive Athletes in Acting inaugural ‘Thriver’s Award’

We’re catching up with the former NFL player Vernon Turner and how he’s using his story to inspire the next generation. Plus, we’re getting the details on what it’s like to be recognized at the upcoming Athletes in Acting Awards in Houston.

HOUSTON – Next weekend, the Athletes In Acting Awards will be handed out here in Houston, and a former NFL player will be honored after starring in an NFL film last year -- his inspiring true-life story.

His name is Vernon Turner, and he will receive AIAA’S inaugural “Thriver’s Award” for overcoming obstacles, resisting failure, and achieving success.

AIAA was founded in 2007 by Larry York after seeing Peyton Manning in a Mastercard commercial and Michael Strahan in a Subway commercial, and the awards are designed to showcase premiere athlete’s performances in entertainment.

Think of it as the pro athletes version of the Oscar’s, Emmy’s, Tony’s, ESPY’ and Clio awards, honoring them for their performances in movies, television, radio, stage, and print advertising.

The AIAA event will be held on Saturday June 10th at the Norris Conference and Events Center, 816 Town & Country Blvd. Suite 210. Houston, Texas 77024.

The cocktail reception starts at 5:30 pm, and the awards will be held at 7:00 pm co-hosted by KG Smooth/KMJQ Magic 102.1 & Producer, Alexis “Fly” Jones.

