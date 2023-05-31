Meet PaintJam: Local father-son speed painting sensation

HOUSTON – Meet the father-son painting duo of PaintJam.

Dan Dunn, a graduate of Sam Houston University, has made a living solely from his art since he was 19 years old.

After many years as a caricaturist and illustrator, Dan was inspired by the work of the late, great, and original speed painter Denny Dent. Dan rented a storage warehouse, draped it in plastic, and started throwing paint around. He rehearsed for nine months before performing at his first show in Atlantic City, which was a stunning performance, bringing international attention from stars like Jay Leno, Ellen, and Mike Tyson.

Then came Dan’s son Harvey. He became Dan’s protégé 2019, and since then, the father duo has painted at many events. For Harvey, he’s showcased his work at the NFL, and Nick Jr.

If you like to see them in action, they will perform their electrifying art show at Wine & Food Week’s ‘Sips, Suds and Savor’ event on June 9th.

But you can see a preview of what to expect in the video above.

You can connect with them by visiting their website.