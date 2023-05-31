How to prepare for Ssssnake season? 🐍 🐍

Don't fear the snake! Clint 'The snake man' is here with some of his educational reptiles to tell you what you need to know if you encounter one and which kinds are you more likely to find in your backyard.

HOUSTON – You know we love our critters here at Houston Life. But these might take some getting used to.

Now that summer is here, the temperature is getting hotter, mosquitoes are making their way into our backyards, and don’t forget about snakes.

But what do you do if you find one slithering around your yard or in your garage?

Plus, are all snaked bad?

Find out why some might be helpful to the environment as Clint ‘The snake man’ from Texas Snakes & More shares his educational insights on what to do if you encounter one this summer in the video above.

For more information, connect with Texas Snakes and More by visiting their website.