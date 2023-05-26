HL Grad Week: Meet the Willis ISD senior behind ‘Loads of Care’

HOUSTON – We’re wrapping our Grad Week, by introducing you to Sonia Harper, a Willis High School senior who created ‘Loads of Care,’ an innovative program that provides free laundry services to students in need in her school district.

Harper launched this project in April to help students that don’t have the facilities for washing clothes at home through a kind partnership with a local washeteria.

Willis ISD students can get a card at school through their counselors to wash their clothes and get detergent free of charge, Monday through Friday, at specific times.

This initiative is part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, the highest award in Girl Scouting where girls must develop and carry out long-lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and communities.

Sonia Harper 'Loads of Care' (Courtesy of Sonia Harper/ Loads of Care)

Harper, who has been a Girl Scout since Kindergarten and has sold over 1,000 boxes of cookies each of the last 4 cookie seasons, has already earned her Bronze and Silver Awards with Girl Scouts and was a member of the Council’s Media Corp. She will know in September if she’s a recipient of the Gold Award.

She plans to study Theater Education at Sam Houston State University in the fall.

Check out Harper’s complete interview in the video above.