Construction theme park where kids of all abilities can have fun!

WATCH IN THE PLAYER BELOW

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

KATY – Something different and fun to check out with the kids this holiday weekend.

Have you heard about Dig World in Katy?

It’s a construction theme park and kids of all abilities can have fun. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp is checking it out!

Dig World was created with Pierce Robinson in mind. He was born on May 26, 2015. On February 4, 2017, Pierce contracted bacterial meningitis. Upon leaving the hospital, the side effects of the illness left him with a significant number of disabilities and a severe brain injury. Pierce loves his life, his family, his friends, and construction equipment.

Dig World was created for him and every kid that loves machinery!

There is now a children’s book about Dig World.

Tomorrow there is a book signing at dig world.

BUY THE BOOK HERE

RELATED STORIES:

Do you dig it? At Katy adventure park -- slated to open this week -- kids will get to operate construction equipment (click2houston.com)