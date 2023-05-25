Summer dining in the Houston area

WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER
Whether you’re dining in or dining out - she’s always on top of what’s new and cool in the Texas food scene.
Tanji Patton, host, ‘Goodtaste with Tanji’ joins us on Houston Life.
SUMMER COCKTAIL: STRAWBERRY GIN SPRITZER
Ingredients:
- Ice
- 8 ounces gin preferably a less juniper-heavy brand like Hendrick’s
- 4 ounces Strawberry-Black Pepper Syrup
- 4 ounces Campari (optional)
- 12 ounces club soda
- Sliced strawberries and basil sprigs for garnish
MAKE AHEAD: If preparing this drink in advance for a large crowd, combine the gin, strawberry syrup, and Campari. Let guests add ice and club soda at their convenience.
SUMMER MENU ADDITIONS:
Sour cherry soup from Kenny & Ziggy’s
Crispy eggplant tacos from Hungry’s
RECIPE HIGHLIGHT: TEQUILA CURED SALMON
- You cure the salmon plank in salt and cilantro or dill, then pour tequila over it to rinse.
- It’s texture firms and it’s very easy to slice and do all kinds of bruschetta or other appetizers with it.