Summer dining in the Houston area

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares some refreshing bites and treats for summertime on Houston Life. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Whether you’re dining in or dining out - she’s always on top of what’s new and cool in the Texas food scene.

Tanji Patton, host, ‘Goodtaste with Tanji’ joins us on Houston Life.

SUMMER COCKTAIL: STRAWBERRY GIN SPRITZER

Ingredients:

- Ice

- 8 ounces gin preferably a less juniper-heavy brand like Hendrick’s

- 4 ounces Strawberry-Black Pepper Syrup

- 4 ounces Campari (optional)

- 12 ounces club soda

- Sliced strawberries and basil sprigs for garnish

MAKE AHEAD: If preparing this drink in advance for a large crowd, combine the gin, strawberry syrup, and Campari. Let guests add ice and club soda at their convenience.

SUMMER MENU ADDITIONS:

Sour cherry soup from Kenny & Ziggy’s

Crispy eggplant tacos from Hungry’s

RECIPE HIGHLIGHT: TEQUILA CURED SALMON

- You cure the salmon plank in salt and cilantro or dill, then pour tequila over it to rinse.

- It’s texture firms and it’s very easy to slice and do all kinds of bruschetta or other appetizers with it.

About the Author:

Heather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

