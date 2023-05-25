Summer dining in the Houston area

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares some refreshing bites and treats for summertime on Houston Life.

Whether you’re dining in or dining out - she’s always on top of what’s new and cool in the Texas food scene.

Tanji Patton, host, ‘Goodtaste with Tanji’ joins us on Houston Life.

SUMMER COCKTAIL: STRAWBERRY GIN SPRITZER

Ingredients:

- Ice

- 8 ounces gin preferably a less juniper-heavy brand like Hendrick’s

- 4 ounces Strawberry-Black Pepper Syrup

- 4 ounces Campari (optional)

- 12 ounces club soda

- Sliced strawberries and basil sprigs for garnish

MAKE AHEAD: If preparing this drink in advance for a large crowd, combine the gin, strawberry syrup, and Campari. Let guests add ice and club soda at their convenience.

SUMMER MENU ADDITIONS:

Sour cherry soup from Kenny & Ziggy’s

Crispy eggplant tacos from Hungry’s

RECIPE HIGHLIGHT: TEQUILA CURED SALMON

- You cure the salmon plank in salt and cilantro or dill, then pour tequila over it to rinse.

- It’s texture firms and it’s very easy to slice and do all kinds of bruschetta or other appetizers with it.