Try chair yoga with these 6 easy poses

HOUSTON – 6 Beginner Chair Yoga Poses to Try

Yoga has been shown to boost mobility, reduce stress, and improve bone and joint health, muscle strength, and respiratory function.

Life Time Yoga Instructor Cindy Tran joined Houston Life’s Melanie Camp outside in the KPRC 2 garden to demonstrate how easy it can be to get into yoga with six beginner chair yoga poses that you can do no matter what your age.

Yoga is meant to be accessible to everyone, but it can be challenging for those who have difficulty moving up and down or struggle with pain or balance. Adding the assistance of a chair can help if you have limited mobility or an injury.

This is a great way to get started with yoga! Watch the video above to try the moves yourself.

The six poses are as follows:

Neck Rolls (Drop chin to chest)

Neck Side Stretch (grab one side of chair, gently press on opposite temple)

Kneeling Stretch (elbows on seat, knees on mat hip width apart, palms together, push chest closer to floor, bend elbows, hands touch back)

Tree Pose (resting knees on chair)

Seated High Crescent Lunge

Revolved Prayer Twist

Chair Yoga may be an easier form of yoga but it gives you the same benefits of a typical practice.

Life Time Sienna in Missouri City will open later in the summer and when they do they will offer ARORA Chair Yoga classes as a low-impact, beginner-friendly option. The ARORA classes are specifically tailored for active agers 55 and older. Be sure to ask about their Medicare membership options.