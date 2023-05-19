Houston’s first-ever sober music festival “Recover Out Loud: Sober Fest 2023″ happening this weekend

If you love music, but want to party in an alcohol-free environment, get ready to rock out sober because this Sunday, Houston is hosting the city's first-ever sober music festival "Recover Out Loud: Sober Fest 2023" at White Oak Music Hall. The festival will feature a variety of music artists (including Indie folk-pop artist Catterina) dedicated to ending the stigma around mental health and substance use.

The festival will feature a variety of music artists, dedicated to ending the stigma around mental health and substance use and empowering those in recovery to recover out loud during an event.

That will allow them to partake in a festival atmosphere without the possibility of triggers from drug or alcohol use that are at many concert events.

The festival will feature a variety of food trucks, vendor booths, and mocktails to keep everyone entertained throughout the day, plus a VIP lounge will also allow attendees to relax and mingle with fellow sober individuals.

EVENT DETAILS

- It will be hosted by The Party Sober Partnership

- Local Texas artist Catterina is the sole female artist on the lineup that also includes Max Flinn, Micah Edwards, Chris Lively, South Texas Tweek

- The event is happening on May 21st from 12-6pm at White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

Watch as Catterina performs the song “Baggage” in Studio B.