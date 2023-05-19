Catching up with Houston actor & activist Kendrick Sampson

Kendrick Sampson found fame in Hollywood thanks to shows like ABC's 'How to get away with murder' and HBO's 'Insecure,' where he plays the infamous role of Nathan. And he's back home in Houston to receive an honor by the Edison Arts Foundation for his work as an actor and activist! ABOUT KENDRICK He began performing in theater productions while attending Elkins High School in Missouri City. Told his mom Daphne he wanted to become an actor at age 10 and Moved to LA when he was 18 Worked at the Galleria and appeared on a local commercial, most famously the "Church's Chicken Commercial" and people started calling him "Chicken Boy" Known for his role of Caleb on Season 2 of 'How to Get Away with Murder' (ABC), where he acted alongside Viola Davis. Vampire Diaries (CW), White Famous (Showtime), Supernatural (CW), The Flash (CW) Appeared on Adele's latest music video "I Drink Wine" BECAME A HOUSEHOLD NAME ON HBO'S INSECURE From 2018 - 2021 Sampson had a recurring role as Nathan Campbell a lovable, attractive, elusive barber from Houston. GETTING AN HONOR FROM THE EDISON ARTS FOUNDATION- SATURDAY AT THE TUTUS AND TUXES GALA -Nonprofit fine arts organization whose mission is dedicated to strengthening the Fort Bend and Greater Houston families and community, through education in the arts The gala raises Funds for the Edison Cultural Arts Center to Train Future Greats! The Edison Center project represents RENAISSANCE, a revival or renewed interest in the rich culture of Fort Bend Houston. Once completed, The Edison Cultural Arts Center will leverage Fort Bend Houston's talented multicultural arts community to create a catalyst for community REVITALIZATION through the arts." Other honorees are Dr. Anne Lundy, first African American woman to conduct the Houston Symphony and Roshunda Jones-Koumba, drama teacher at G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston who was presented with the 2022 Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education HIS ACTIVISM His platform to amplify transformational grassroots work in intersectional mental health justice, the criminal legal system, and immigration. He has been a very active participant in many social justice campaigns, including #SchoolsNotPrisons, Standing Rock, and Black Lives Matter Co-Founded the BLD PWR initiative to build authentic and active relationships connecting his industry to the organizers that do the most urgent and transformational work. Kendrick strives to build a community of freedom fighters in the entertainment industry - liberation-motivated artists, storytellers, athletes, and musicians.

Kendrick Sampson found fame in Hollywood thanks to shows like ABC’s ‘How to get away with murder’ and HBO’s ‘Insecure,’ where he play the infamous role of Nathan! Now he’s in the Houston Life studio!

He’s in Houston to receive a special honor and Derrick Shore and Lauren Kelly are chatting with the actor and activist about how growing up in Houston shaped his life and work.

ABOUT KENDRICK

He began performing in theater productions while attending Fort Bend ISD Elkins High School in Missouri City.

Told his mom Daphne he wanted to become an actor at age 10 and moved to LA when he was 18.

Worked at the Galleria and appeared on a local commercial, most famously the “Church’s Chicken Commercial” and people started calling him “Chicken Boy.”

Known for his role of Caleb on Season 2 of ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ (ABC), where he acted alongside Viola Davis.

Vampire Diaries (CW), White Famous (Showtime), Supernatural (CW), The Flash (CW)

Appeared on Adele’s latest music video “I Drink Wine.”

BECAME A HOUSEHOLD NAME ON HBO’S INSECURE

From 2018 - 2021 Sampson had a recurring role as Nathan Campbell a lovable, attractive, elusive barber from Houston.

GETTING AN HONOR FROM THE EDISON ARTS FOUNDATION- SATURDAY AT THE TUTUS AND TUXES GALA

-Nonprofit fine arts organization whose mission is dedicated to strengthening the Fort Bend and Greater Houston families and community, through education in the arts

The gala raises Funds for the Edison Cultural Arts Center to Train Future Greats!

The Edison Center project represents RENAISSANCE, a revival or renewed interest in the rich culture of Fort Bend Houston.

Once completed, The Edison Cultural Arts Center will leverage Fort Bend Houston’s talented multicultural arts community to create a catalyst for community REVITALIZATION through the arts.”

Other honorees are Dr. Anne Lundy, first African American woman to conduct the Houston Symphony and Roshunda Jones-Koumba, drama teacher at G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston who was presented with the 2022 Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education

HIS ACTIVISM

His platform to amplify transformational grassroots work in intersectional mental health justice, the criminal legal system, and immigration.

He has been a very active participant in many social justice campaigns, including #SchoolsNotPrisons, Standing Rock, and Black Lives Matter

Co-Founded the BLD PWR initiative to build authentic and active relationships connecting his industry to the organizers that do the most urgent and transformational work.

Kendrick strives to build a community of freedom fighters in the entertainment industry - liberation-motivated artists, storytellers, athletes, and musicians.