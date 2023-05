WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Coming soon: The return of the River Oaks Theater.

The Houston Life team just learned it will be called RO LEO.

The R O is for the River Oaks and Leo is for an expansion.

The expansion is a dining area.

Houston’s historic River Oaks theater, closed in March 2021.

It was built in 1939.

The project just passed permitting, so construction will get underway any day.

It’s a 5 million dollar renovation.

https://riveroakstheater.com/