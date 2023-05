Love Dance HTX and Post HTX are teaming up tonight for a salsa lesson. Plus, Jocelyn from Love Dance HTX is teaching Derrick and Lauren a few steps.

HOUSTON – Love Dance HTX and POST Houston are teaming up tonight for a free salsa lesson.

This event happens every 3rd Thursday of the month at POST Houston.

Plus, Jocelyn Munoz from Love Dance HTX is teaching Derrick and Lauren a few steps in studio.

Love Dance HTX specializes in group dance lessons, couples and wedding dance lessons.

