How One Woman from The Woodlands Got Back into Life After Finding Relief from Pain

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Woodlands – Being in pain can put limits on your life and Becky Bayen of The Woodlands knew all about this. Back and leg pain was slowing her down. Even something simple like getting up from her desk at work or walking the grocery isle caused her to suffer.

“I had severe pain on my left side of my body from the waist down. I had it on both sides, but my left side was more dominant than the other,” Becky told Houston Life.

Becky found relief with a treatment available at AK Pain and Spine, called Spinal Chord Simulation.

Spinal Cord Stimulation is a therapy that is done on an outpatient basis, it can be done in the office, it can be done in a surgery center. And it’s all done just through a little needle. So there’s no incisions,” explained interventional pain physician and AK Pain and Spine founder, Dr. Ankur Khosla.

Becky Bayen of the Woodlands found relief from extreme pain at AK Pain and Spine through a procedure called Spinal Chord Stimulation (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The therapy allows patients to try before committing. “If you do the trial, that’s your that’s your beginning point. It was positioned on the outside of my back and I found instant relief with that trial,” said Becky.

Find out more in the story above.

