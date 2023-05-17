Recently, speech-language pathologist Veronica Garcia-Lechuga and TIRR patient Al Danto, were guests on Houston Life.

HOUSTON – For brain injury patients or stroke survivors, learning to live again requires a different set of skills.

For more than 20 years, the Challenge Program at TIRR Memorial Hermann has been helping clients meet and exceed their personal recovery goals.

Recently, speech-language pathologist Veronica Garcia-Lechuga and TIRR patient Al Danto, were guests on Houston Life.

TIRR Memorial Hermann’s Challenge Program

The Challenge Program provides a comprehensive range of services to help brain injury and stroke survivors maximize their potential, celebrating milestones and successes through each step of recovery. Specialized services focus on community integration skills critical for the transition to independent living, school, work or volunteer activities following brain injury. This outpatient day-treatment approach addresses the physical abilities, memory strategies, interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills needed for long-term success.

The purpose of rehabilitation is to build strength, new skills and confidence to continue daily activities despite the effects of the brain injury. On average, clients participate in the Challenge Program for four months. Diagnoses of the clients admitted to the program may include:

Acquired brain injury

Brain tumor

Infection of the brain

Brain hemorrhage

Stroke

Hypoxia

Multiple sclerosis

Parkinson’s disease

Goals Focus on Improving:

Mobility skills such as safety, endurance, balance, and walking independently over different types of terrain

Speech and language communication skills

Thinking skills such as memory and problem-solving

Emotional adjustment and social interaction in the home, community and workplace

For more information about the TIRR Memorial Hermann Challenge Program, please visit memorialhermann.org/tirr or call 713-222-2273.