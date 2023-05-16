iFest USA Returns to Houston

WATCH HOUSTON LIFE WEEKDAYS 1PM | LIVE IN PLAYER BELOW
Event Information
About
The International Festival USA also known as iFest USA is widely regarded as the “Nation’s Official Celebration of Multiculturalism and Diversity.” iFest USA celebrates Houston’s ethnic diversity and promotes an awareness and understanding of other cultures represented in our communities, while promoting learning and information exchanges in support of peace, love, and friendship.
Things to do
International Food and Cuisine Market
The World Cuisines area takes your taste buds on a trip around the globe with five Food Trucks representing 42 culinary traditions.
Entertainment
Live Cultural Entertainment will be provided from a wide range of ethnic groups.
Cultural Village & Business Market
Grab A Passport from one of The iFest USA Information Booths And interact with an ethnic participants in the Cultural Village which will include:
Cultural Artifacts I Accessories I Art I Clothing I Cultural Instruments I Gifts I Home Goods I Jewelry I And More
Event Logistics
Date:
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Location
Discovery Green (Downtown Houston)
Admission
Admission is Free
Register for your FREE PASS at: www.theinternationalfest.org
Schedule of Events
2–9pm
Event Time
5pm- 7pm
AAPI Heritage Month Celebration
We will present a two-hour national celebration in honor of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The celebration honors the cultures of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and the generations of AAPIs who have helped make Houston one of the most diverse cities in the world.
7pm-9pm
CULTURE SPOTLIGHT (EGYPT)
UN World Diversity Day Tribute
Special Guests includes:
H.E. Ambassador Hosam Alkaweesh, Consul General of Egypt
Tarek Sabry, President Of Egyptian American Society
Egyptian Performance Sal Elsayed and many more.