iFest USA Returns to Houston

Event Information

About

The International Festival USA also known as iFest USA is widely regarded as the “Nation’s Official Celebration of Multiculturalism and Diversity.” iFest USA celebrates Houston’s ethnic diversity and promotes an awareness and understanding of other cultures represented in our communities, while promoting learning and information exchanges in support of peace, love, and friendship.

Things to do

International Food and Cuisine Market

The World Cuisines area takes your taste buds on a trip around the globe with five Food Trucks representing 42 culinary traditions.

Entertainment

Live Cultural Entertainment will be provided from a wide range of ethnic groups.

Cultural Village & Business Market

Grab A Passport from one of The iFest USA Information Booths And interact with an ethnic participants in the Cultural Village which will include:

Cultural Artifacts I Accessories I Art I Clothing I Cultural Instruments I Gifts I Home Goods I Jewelry I And More

Event Logistics

Date :

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Location

Discovery Green (Downtown Houston)

Admission

Admission is Free

Register for your FREE PASS at: www.theinternationalfest.org

Schedule of Events

2–9pm

Event Time

5pm- 7pm

AAPI Heritage Month Celebration

We will present a two-hour national celebration in honor of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The celebration honors the cultures of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and the generations of AAPIs who have helped make Houston one of the most diverse cities in the world.

7pm-9pm

CULTURE SPOTLIGHT (EGYPT)

UN World Diversity Day Tribute

Special Guests includes:

H.E. Ambassador Hosam Alkaweesh, Consul General of Egypt

Tarek Sabry, President Of Egyptian American Society

Egyptian Performance Sal Elsayed and many more.