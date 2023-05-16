83º

LIVE

Houston Life

Fight hunger and support local artists at Empty Bowls Houston

Sabiha Mahmood

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Tags: Houston Life, Empty Bowls Houston, Houston Food Bank, ceramists, pottery, art, Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

HOUSTON – Since its inception, Empty Bowls Houston, an international grassroots effort comprised of local artists, the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft, and the Houston Food Bank, has provided nearly three million meals.

This year, the artists are back to help fight hunger in Houston this weekend. Local artists are donating more than 1,500 hand-crafted ceramic bowls to raise money for the Houston Food Bank.

How can you help at this event?

With a minimum of $25 in donations, attendees can pick one of the thousands of unique ceramic bowls at the event. Attendees will also receive lunch consisting of soup, water, a sweet treat from GoodPop, and coffee from Katz Coffee.

Event Details

EMPTY BOWLS HOUSTON

Saturday, May 20, 2023

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft

For more info, click here

*Soup served until they run out!

Watch the video above for a pottery demonstration and a look at the annual event featuring one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls by local artists and a pottery demo.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Heather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

email

facebook

twitter