Play in New Braunfels: Grab your inner tube, sunblock and beach towels!

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, what’s better than a staycation with friends! Derrick Shore and the Houston Life team are going on a staycation to New Braunfels!

1:00PM - TEXAS TUBING

Floating the river is arguably one of the top activities.

Last year Melanie Camp did her very first float.

Now she’s practically becoming a pro!

She has all kinds of helpful tips you need to know before you grab your tube and hit the river.

1:15PM- GRUENE HALL

We’re in the Gruene historic district and Derrick is at the legendary Gruene Hall -- a dance hall that’s been around for 175 years!

1:25PM - SCHLITTERBAHN

The temps are on the rise, the kids are almost out for summer -- it’s the perfect recipe to pack the car and head to the water park.

Lauren Kelly makes her way to Schlitterbahn where she’s getting details on all the fun.

1:30PM - CRAFT BEER

Craft beers have become a staple in Texas and it’s no different in New Braunfels.

But there’s one local brewery that truly stands out.

Run by a local couple whose attention to ingredients and people make their brewery a regular stop for locals and guests.

Melanie Camp is at Guadalupe Brewing with a look at what makes it so special.

1:40PM - TREE HAUS RESORT

Lauren Kelly checks out the ‘Treehaus Resorts’ which make staying on site just as fun as the water park itself.

1:45PM - NIGHT KAYAKING

Enrique Ramirez rides along as some local dads take their sons along the Comal for their very first night ride.

