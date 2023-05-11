The colorful Pipilotti Rist: Pixel Forest and Worry Will Vanish exhibit now on display at Museum of Fine Arts Houston

HOUSTON – Houston is a world-class city where you can find world-class culture and art -- and right now on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, there’s a colorful new immersive exhibition you can step right into.

MFAH continues its ongoing series of grand-scale, immersive exhibitions with the opening of Pipilotti Rist: ‘Pixel Forest’ and ‘Worry Will Vanish’ which uses thousands of lights to transport you through a dream like journey.

Two works by the Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist will once again transform the Museum’s Cullinan Hall from through Labor Day, 2023.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats Alison de Lima Greene - Curator, Modern and Contemporary Art, MFAH all about this colorful and immersive new exhibit.