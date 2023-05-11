Successful sibling musical groups

'The Walls Group' is out with a new album called 'Four Walls'

Take a moment and think about some famous siblings that made it big in music.

The Jackson Five, Jonas Brothers, The Osmonds -- how about The Walls Group?

They are a multi-grammy nominated gospel group and they are all from Missouri City!

Joining us on Houston Life are Darrel, Rhea, Alic ‘Paco’ and Ahjah Walls.

The siblings went to Dulles High School.

They have a new album called ‘Four Walls.’ It’s out now. They’re currently on a nationwide tour.

The group has videos out for ‘Crazy’ and ‘I Need You’.

‘Crazy’ is currently playing on BET Soul and BET Gospel.

This is their fourth studio album.

The 4 Walls XPERIENCE in Houston is this Friday, May 12th hosted by Kirk Franklin.

Tickets: https://thewallsgroup.org/