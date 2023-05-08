A mother’s mission in honoring her daughter’s legacy by spreading love with beauty boxes to children in hospitals

After losing her daughter to bone cancer, one mom has been on a mission to improve the lives of other children. Beginning with the Children’s Hospital in Michigan, and now here in Texas, ‘McKennassquad’ has delivered over 3,000 boxes to 22 hospitals around the country including Texas Children’s Hospital. Hear her story.

HOUSTON – This is not a typical Mother’s Day story. It’s a story about a mother whose love is transcendent.

Melissa Schummer is a mother to a daughter who passed away from bone cancer when she was 11 years old.

Her name was McKenna Schummer. She was only nine when she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Mckenna fought for two years before passing away in 2018.

During her treatment, McKenna fell in love with makeup because it made her feel good. She wanted to share those same joyous feelings with other children who were also being treated like her. So, she designed and created a beauty bar at Children’s Hospital of Michigan where patients can get their hair and makeup done. Unfortunately, Mckenna passed away before the grand opening of “McKenna’s Squad Beauty Bar.”

After losing her daughter to bone cancer, Melissa made it her mission to share her daughter’s joy and improve the lives of other children. Knowing that not every hospital can create its own makeshift beauty salon, the ‘McKennassquad’ create and deliver beauty boxes to children’s hospitals across the country.

The beauty boxes are filled with a book, fun items, and makeup to help children going through difficult times. So far, they have delivered over 3,000 boxes to 22 hospitals nationwide and continue to grow.

Today, the squad stopped by Texas Children’s Hospital in hopes of making a difference and honoring McKenna.

Watch Melissa’s full interview in the video above.

And if you like to help Melissa in her mission, visit the ‘McKennassquad’ website.