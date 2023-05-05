Tough assignment: finding the best tequila in Houston

On today's show, where to find the best tequila, and made to order margaritas.

HOUSTON – All over Houston there are so many good places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Melanie Camp was assigned to do some tequila and Tex-Mex research.

She checked out Pico’s in Upper Kirby and got some tips from tequila sommelier Monica Richards de Osberg.

Make it a margarita!

Now that you are armed with the tequila tips, it’s time to see what you can do with it, like make a margarita.

Cinda Palacios and her husband Armando are a bit of a Houston hospitality power couple with Armando’s, Lulus, and Mandito’s in Bellaire. Mandito’s (Little Armando in Spanish) is a reference to the affectionate childhood nickname given to Armando by his parents as he grew up. At Mandito’s you can custom order your margarita. It includes the option of five different salts.