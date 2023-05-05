Come out to the 15th annual Nature Fest happening tomorrow!

The Nature Fest is happening tomorrow from 10-4pm at Bridgelands Oak Meadow Park!

HOUSTON – Calling all animal and nature lovers, this one’s for you! Who doesn’t love a good family outing outdoors with some animals and fun education?!

The 15th annual Nature Fest hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation is TOMORROW!

Headlining this year’s Nature Fest is Jeff Musial, a nationally renowned wildlife expert and TV personality whose made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show and Animal Planet! His time on these shows has made him a household name in the animal world.

Since its start in 2008, Nature Fest has welcomed thousands of families across Greater Houston for a day of educational, family-friendly fun.

In between performances by Jeff Musial, eventgoers will enjoy educational programming from Texas Snakes, Crocodile Encounter, Wildlife Revealed and Jungle Jack’s Magic Show.

Other activities include pony rides, a petting zoo, kids’ inflatable zone, nature-themed exhibitors, outdoor laser tag, face painting, kids’ craft area, and balloon artists. Nearly 20 food trucks and vendors will be on-site.

Nature Fest is open to everyone with free admission. However, a few activities will require a small fee. All proceeds will benefit Cy-Hope, whose mission is to provide hope and opportunity for every child in the Cy-Fair area.

Parking will be available at Cy-Ranch High School and Houston’s First Baptist Church in Bridgeland. Shuttle service will be provided all day.

Watch the video for more information, and check out a few of their animal friends you can expect to see there!

EVENT DETAILS:

15th Annual Nature Fest

Saturday, May 6 from 10 am to 4 pm

Bridgeland’s Oak Meadow Park (17730 House & Hahl Road).