Catch the early summer vibes at La Izquierda surf and music festival happening in Galveston this weekend

Catch the early summer waves, music, and culture in Galveston! Everything you need to know about the three-day music and surf festival happening this weekend.

HOUSTON – Celebrate the good vibes of the third coast!

Spend the weekend at Galveston listening to music and surfing the waves at the three-day music and surf festival.

The La Izquierda Surf and Music Festival is returning to Beach Central on May 5-7, 2023, and this year promises to be bigger and better.

Enjoy the sounds of hip-hop, reggae, folk, indies, psych rock, and zydeco! With about 20 bands performing, including music from Los Skarnales, DEM Roots, GALVEZTON, and Bun B as the headliner, you’ll have a fun time dancing the weekend away.

Plus, can you ride the wave? In addition to the music, men and women can participate in a longboard surf competition that celebrates style and promotes stoke in the Texas surf community. This year, you’ll have a chance to compete against Galveston’s favorite astronaut Christina Koch. Be sure to sign up for your chance to win the trophy and awesome prizes.

Rain or shine, get a head start on the summer fun with your family and friends!

May 5 – 7

Beach Central in Galveston, TX

tickets: $20 for the day pass; 35$ weekend pass

For event information and tickets, click → here.

