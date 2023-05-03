You’re invited to the BIGGEST Polish party happening in the Southwest!

Take a look at some of the fun and festivities you can expect this weekend at the annual Houston Polish May Festival this weekend from May 5th-7th.

HOUSTON – We’re about to witness this biggest Polish Party in the Southwest, and everyone is invited!

The annual Houston Polish May Festival is the largest of its kind in the state of Texas and is set to celebrate the rich heritage and accomplishments of Polish people through unique cuisine, beer, music, dance, history, customs, language, hospitality, and culture!

Starting May 5th through May 7th, festival attendees can enjoy a range of activities including live music from artists, and see traditional Polish folk dances presented by Houston’s own Polish folk-dance group, ‘Wawel,’ ‘Mimi – Wawel’ and ‘Babcia Wawel.’

The festival grounds are beautifully decorated and the smell of the delicious Polish food and sounds of the traditional music will draw you in!

Tomorrow, May 4th, at 6pm, the festival will kick off with a special concert hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland on the occasion of the 232nd anniversary of Polish Constitution Day.

With the festival opening Friday, visitors can prepare to Polka, eat yummy food, and enjoy a day out with family, friends, and people in the community.

Saturday and Sunday, visitors will be immersed in the sounds of the Accordion! Chris Rybak, also known as the ‘Accordion Cowboy,’ will be in attendance. Chris is a young accordion player showcasing his talents with keyboards, trumpets, and vocals as well.

Festival-goers can also shop handcrafted items from Poland, and a variety of unique items and gifts at the booths!

Derrick Shore spoke with Jolanta Mazewski-Dryden about what you can expect at this weekend’s festival! He also got a Polish dance lesson from Yessica Krozel!

Watch the video above for more information about the annual Polish Party coming to Houston!

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Friday, May 5th, 4 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, May 6th, 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, May 7th, 10 am – 6 pm

Place: Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish

1731 Blalock Rd, Houston, Texas 77080

General Admission: No cost to enter - Credit Cards are accepted for food and silent auction.

Free Parking is available.

Click here for more information.