Celebrate His Majesty King Charles III’s Coronation this weekend with the British Consulate-General, Houston

HOUSTON – Across the pond - our friends over in Britain are getting ready for the Royal Coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

As millions of people celebrate this joyous and traditional occasion all over the world, there are plenty of ways you can join in on the festivities right here in Houston.

For those who are curious about The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, here are some facts about it:

- The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.

- The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

- The Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

- People around the world are expected to take to their streets, gardens, parks and community spaces to join the Coronation celebrations and mark this historic occasion.

- Events will pay tribute to the King’s love of community and the natural world with a Buffalo Bayou clean-up, cricket match and a private garden party featuring the best of British music, bagpipes from the award-winning St. Thomas Episcopal pipe and drum band, food, Aston Martin vehicles on display, and entertainment.

To honor The King’s lifetime of public service, the Houston Consulate and close to 100 volunteers, including students from local schools, will clean-up the Buffalo Bayou.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with His Britannic Majesty’s Consul General, Richard Hyde from the British Consulate-General, Houston all about this weekend’s big event.