Celebrate Mexican and Chicano heritage at the 11th annual East End Street Festival

HOUSTON – It’s one of the most popular festivals. The east end street fest returns for its 11th year. With over thirty food and art vendors and a packed music lineup, it’s an event you and your family don’t want to miss.

And it’s free!

The East End Street Fest has become the largest event in the east-end Houston area. For thousands of people, it’s a day for having a good time in a family-friendly and safe environment.

Aside from food and art, there are many attractions people will enjoy.

Car lovers - enjoy the lowrider car collection at the Show & Shine area while the kids bounce around at the Plaza de los Niño’s.

Music lovers - enjoy the folk-dance performance of trio Dime Que Si, Danzas Folkloricas de Solei, Danza Azteca Taxcayolotl, and Chicano Boulevard DJ. Plus, the festival will feature mariachi prodigy Eduardo Trevino and other musicians.

Don’t miss out and join the fun this weekend!

EAST END STREET FEST

Saturday, May 6

12 – 6 pm

The Esplanade at Navigation

Free Admission

For more information about the music lineup and event, click here.