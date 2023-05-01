Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center’s helpful tips when finding wildlife in your backyard

HOUSTON – Have you ever found a baby wild animal in your back yard and wanted to keep it as a pet?

I know it’s tough, but the best thing for that animal would be to call the staff at the Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center. The pros there are trained in caring for wild animals, and then releasing them back in their natural habitat.

The Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center has been promoting environmental conservation through public education and rehabilitation of Texas wildlife since 1979.

They have staff members available to assist residents with wildlife concerns, education programs, and the intake of injured or orphaned wildlife. They should definitely be your first phone all if you come across a wild animal in your neighborhood.

They take in over 4,000 injured and orphaned wildlife a year, and any resident with questions can always call their hotline at 713-468-8972 or check out their website.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Mary Warwick, Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center Wildlife Director about some helpful tips on what to do if you come across wild animals.