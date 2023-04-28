Puttshack brings mini golf fun, food, and cocktails to downtown

HOUSTON – Puttshack Houston brings mini golf, a thoughtfully crafted menu, and fun twists to your favorite cocktails to downtown hitting a hole-in-one when it comes to fun!

On the menu are delicious bites including a chicken and waffle flatbread and vegan options. Be sure to order the Texas Tailpipes as a dollar from every plate sold goes to Houston Foodbank.

Watch as Houston Life Reporter Melanie Camp explores the menu in the video above

First tee-off is at 11AM and throughout the day, all ages can enjoy a round on any of the four mini golf courses. After 7PM each day Puttshack only lets in the big kids aged 21 and over. The music pumps louder and the fun gets wilder.

Did you know the golf balls at Puttshack in Downtown Houston contain special technology that keeps track of your game and keeps score? All you need to do is focus on the fun! Houston Life’s Melanie Camp tested it out. Watch the video below!

Check out this awesome new venue with a group! Puttshack Houston is at 1200 McKinney Street Downtown Houston. Visit their website at Puttshack.com or give them a call on 346.509.7888.