Be amazed by jaw-dropping acts at Circus Vazquez

For 54 years, Texas based Circus Vazquez has amazed many audiences all over America with acts for all ages! It's back here in Houston with two locations to delight families from North and South Houston. Here's what you can expect under that blue and white tent!

HOUSTON – Need a fun summer activity? Circus Vazquez will leave you and your family in awe! José Alberto Vázquez is one of 4 brothers who manages the family-owned circus, and he joined Houston Life to give us all the fun details, and show some entertaining acts!

José Alberto Vázquez is a world-renowned circus artist hailing from Mexico City. He is fluent in Spanish, English, Portuguese, and Italian! He’s been a professional juggler since age 13. His acts include juggling with clubs, rings, and cigar boxes, where he incorporates a modern twist into his traditional juggling routine.

He began training at a young age, experimenting with light training while in school around age 10. Two years later, he began taking his training more seriously, and his artistic gifts drove him to train with anything at hand, like lemons at his grandmother’s house!

His hard work and dedication have made him a well-respected performer in the circus industry. Dedicating 3-4 hours daily to perfecting his craft, he’s always looking to incorporate new trends and add twists to his performances.

Now in its 54th year, Circus Vazquez is currently run by the 5 Vázquez brothers, who are the third generation of their family to manage the circus.

This Texas based circus is the largest family-owned circus in the United States! They have incredible performers from Mexico, Columbia, Mongolia, Chile, Ukraine, India, and the U.S!

Their show-stopping performance will dazzle and delight all Houstonians who attend!

The new show is for audiences of all ages, under the circus’ climate-controlled blue and white tent.

Ringmaster Memo Vazquez, a third-generation performer, presides over all the festivities!

You can expect fast-paced juggling, unicycle spectacle, acrobatic artistry, breathtaking aerial display from a trapeze artist and an award-winning clown!

EVENT DETAILS:

Circus Vazquez

April 21st-May 15th

Between two locations: Greenspoint Mall (4/21-5/1) and Almeda Mall (5/5-5/15)

