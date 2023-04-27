UH senior executive chef named one of nation’s best collegiate chefs

HOUSTON – He recently won a regional cooking competition, putting him in the running to be named the best collegiate chef in the nation.
Chad McDonald, executive chef at the University of Houston, is sharing his signature wonton char siu noodle soup that earned him first place at the regional competition.
If you like to make his award-winning dish, see the recipe below.
If you like to keep up with Chad and the food served at the University of Houston, click here.
Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.