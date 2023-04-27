UH senior executive chef named one of nation’s best collegiate chefs

HOUSTON – He recently won a regional cooking competition, putting him in the running to be named the best collegiate chef in the nation.

Chad McDonald, executive chef at the University of Houston, is sharing his signature wonton char siu noodle soup that earned him first place at the regional competition.

If you like to make his award-winning dish, see the recipe below.

Recipe and instructions for wonton char siu noodle soup - the signature dish that earned UH chef first place at the National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) for the Southern region. (University of Houston)

If you like to keep up with Chad and the food served at the University of Houston, click here.