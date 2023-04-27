Gospel legend Kathy Taylor to empower women through her ‘RefresHer Experience’

Not only is Kathy Taylor recognized for her beautiful voice and spreading the Gospel and song, but she's also made it her mission to empower women in a BIG way. She joined Lauren Kelly and Courtney Zubowski on Houston Life.

HOUSTON – Kathy Taylor is a Gospel Artist, Singer, Songwriter and Producer! She has ministered before big names like former President Bill Clinton, Cicely Tyson, Maya Angelou, and many others!

Taylor is a mother of two, and has an 11-year-old daughter named Eve, with Autism. She felt called by God to do more when she adopted her two girls.

As a parent she understands the time, energy, and at times, shame, that is associated with raising a child with Autism.

Her goal is to bring awareness, give back, and support more women who care for children with disabilities.

The RefresHer Experience with Kathy Taylor returns to Houston to help women Refuel, Reflect Refresh and Relax. Women will be able to attend workshops, seminars, panels, and general sessions that inspire women to be themselves and be healed from within. It allows all individuals to gain insight from others and each other on life and living.

Throughout Women’s History Month, women from all aspects of life have been highlighted and shared stories about how women have the power to change the world.

The experience will be held June 22nd- June 24th, 2023, in downtown Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center, with a benefit concert kicking the weekend off.

Kathy Taylor first introduced the first RefresHer Experience in 2019, creating an unforgettable experience for women to come together and empower each other.

This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, that the conference will return, and do so in an even bigger fashion here in Houston!

Women can expect to hear from the dearest friends of Taylor, such as Gospel Artist Tamela Mann, Singer and Songwriter Miranda Curtis, and Gospel Artist Kierra Sheard.

Attendees will be guided through the day by women like Houston’s own first lady and Pastor Mia Wright, Singer Regina Belle, Dr. Clerenda McGrady, Pastor Shalondria Taylor, Dr. Stephanie Joy Gigg, Singer Chrystal Rucker, Sheretta West, and many more!

EVENT DETAILS:

June 22nd: Benefit Concert at Weserv Theatre

June 23rd and 24th: 2-Day Conference at George R. Brown Convention Center

Watch the video above for her interview and more about the experience, plus a LIVE performance of her song, ‘Confidence!’

