Downward Dog Cuteness Goes Up! Adding Adoptable Puppies to Yoga

Puppy Yoga Ups the Cuteness in Downward Dog at JW Marriott Houston Downtown on May 7

Downward dog is about to go up in the cuteness department with Puppy Yoga!

This Sunday April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet day we are sending Houston Life Reporter Melanie Camp out to try this cute version of yoga and learn more about adopting a shelter pet.

On Sunday May 7, the JW Marriott Houston Downtown are hosting Puppy Yoga. The event is a playful partnership between no-kill shelter Houston Pets Alive and Yoga2Gather of Bellaire.

Adoptable puppies will join a special yoga class and you can be there.

If you want to try puppy yoga there are still a few a spots open for the class on May 7 but that class is booking up fast.

Yoga mats are provided and playtime with adoptable puppies is included in the $45 ticket price. In addition, guests will enjoy a complimentary welcome beverage and valet parking along with a 10% discount in the hotel’s Main Kitchen restaurant. One lucky guest will win a $250 grand prize which includes FarmHouse Fresh Spa products and a 5-pack of yoga classes from Yoga2Gather. The proceeds will benefit Houston Pets Alive.

Reservations are limited to 20 guests and are available through EventBrite. For additional information, contact the hotel at 713-237-111

Because it has been such a popular event, there are also plans to do more puppy yoga at the JW Marriott Downtown in June.