Waiting in hope. Discussing struggles with infertility

This week is National Infertility Awareness week.

It’s not always an easy topic to share or discuss, but many do find comfort in knowing they are not alone in this journey.

Kelley Ramsey, is co-author, ‘Waiting in Hope. She is also co-founder of Waiting in Hope Infertility Support Ministries along with her husband Justin. The ministry was born out of her own journey of infertility and miscarriage.

How they’re using their own struggles with infertility to provide support and encouragement for others on the same road.