These hot travel deals will give you a FULL Summer itinerary!

HOUSTON – With summer right around the corner, you may have started to get a few ideas for a family summer vacation, but if you haven’t, we’ve got you covered with some GREAT deals!

Gabe Sagile, Travel expert with Travelzoo shared some of his top picks for travel destinations inside the states and internationally.

He recently visited the first Super Nintendo World in the U.S., which opened at Universal Studios Hollywood last month! If you plan to take your kids, he recommends going at 8am, or 2pm, to avoid the rush. He also says to follow the calendar and start in the BACK of the park!!

Here are Gabe’s Top 4 Summer deal picks:

1. Horseshoe Bay Resort: upscale, family-friendly resort in Texas Hill Country, on 7700 acres, 3 golf courses, 6 restaurants, 4 pools and water fun (kayaking/fishing/sunset cruises) on Lake LBJ, tons of daily activities: $199-$229 w/$50 resort credit + valet parking (40% off) for stays May-Aug. Click here for more information.

2. Havana Cabana Resort, Key West, FL: waterfront resort with a Cuban flair, home to Key West’s largest pool, popular for its mojitos, shuttle to downtown: $199/nt. w/$50 resort credit (50% off) for stays July-Sep. Florida is the #1 domestic destination for summer 2023 travel! Click here for more information.

3. Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa: 5-Star resort on the quieter beach zone south of Playa Mujeres, 5 pools, multiple dining options, premium service, day trips include Mayan ruins: $465-$609/couple for 3 nights. in a One Bedroom Oceanview Suite w/breakfast daily (60% off) for stays thru Aug. Or, all-inclusive from $1179 for 3 nights. Click here for more information.

4. Fairmont Royal Pavilion, Barbados: intimate 5-Star waterfront resort set on a half-mile private beach w/awesome Caribbean Sea view, freshwater swimming pool, premium dining, close to the Garrison at Bridgetown, a UNESCO World Heritage site: $999/couple for 3 nights. in a Luxury Oceanfront Room w/breakfast daily & $100 food/beverage credit (55% off) for stays thru Sep. Details can be found here.

For families who like to CRUISE down the Ocean, these deals are for you! 🛳

Here are Gabe’s Top 3 cruise picks!

1. Alaska: Princess cruises offers many itinerary options for that quintessential Alaska cruise experience, w/roundtrip options out of Vancouver or Seattle, and several one-way options.

· $799: 10-nt. Land/Sea Summer Trip aboard the Majestic Princess or the Grand Princess, inc. 7 nights at sea (stops in Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay) and 3 nights. ins a Princess Wilderness Lodge (in Denali, Mt. McKinley, Fairbanks), luxe transportation included, for sailings May-Sep. Information here.

2. The Caribbean & The Mediterranean: Virgin Voyages started cruising in October 2021, w/adult-only (18+) cruises roundtrip from Miami (4, 5 and 7-nt. cruises w/stops in places like the DR, Roatan, Costa Maya and Virgin’s private beach club on the Bahamian island of Bimini) – they are launching their 3rd ship in the Caribbean, the Resilient Lady, next month w/sailings out of Greece and stops in places like Mykonos and Rhodes

· $1200 in airfare credits + $600 in bar credits: current promo on Caribbean + Mediterranean cruises through April 2024 (book by May 24th) Visit the website here for more details.

3. The USA: American Queen Voyages offers 7-night sailings on several ships (recreations of 6-level Mississippi river boats) on several American rivers, intimate/smaller groups, focus on history/cultural and premium food/drinks always included.

· $2349: 7-nt. along the Mississippi River: NOLA w/stops in places like Baton Rouge, Natchez & Vicksburg, 7 nights, pre-cruise hotel stay, all meals/drinks, all tips/taxes/port fees, onboard lectures, hop on/hop off tours at ports of call, $200 onboard credit – for sailings May-Sep. Click here for more information.

