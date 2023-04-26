How to make the refreshing ‘Power Mule’ using 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits Branson Cognac

HOUSTON – The NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow, and the Houston Texans have two first-round selections!

Their official watch party is happening at Miller Outdoor Theatre with tons of special appearances and fun activities for fans starting at 4pm.

But if you’re having guests over to your house to watch, how about trying a new cocktail recipe?

We called in the pros to create a cocktail using 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits Branson Cognac to help us mix up the perfect draft day beverage.

Kevin Barber, Director of Beverage Innovation at Patrick Henry Creative Promotions and our friends over at NRG Stadium are getting us ready for football with the “Power Mule,” because it’s delicious and refreshing!

Here is the recipe:

POWER MULE:

1.5 oz Branson Cognac

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

0.3 oz Ginger Beer

Pour over ice

Garnish with Lime Wedge and Mint Sprig