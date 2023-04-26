Congrats to 93Q Country as 2023 ACM Radio Station of the Year

We’re celebrating 93Q’s big win from the Academy of Country Music Radio Awards. We’re talking to Erica Rico, Andy “Riggs” Riggle, and Katelyn Maida about their win. Plus, a game where we put them in the hot seat – country edition. See who answers the most questions correctly.

HOUSTON – It’s a big celebration for Houston’s own radio station 93Q Country. They were named the Academy of Country Music Radio Award’s 2023 Major Market Station of the Year.

Yesterday, Lainey Wilson, Priscilla Block, Breland, Russell Dickerson, Jelly Roll, and Parker McCollum took to social media to announce the winners, and it was a big surprise. So naturally, we had to invite Erica Rico, Andy “Riggs” Riggle, and Katelyn Maida to chat about their big win.

What are they up to this year?

Katelyn is a new mom. She just returned from maternity leave. She had her baby in January and is loving every minute of mom life.

Riggs went to his first radio this year. He attended sixteen of the twenty rodeo nights with the goal of getting 93,000 bumps, including from performers Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes, and Luke Bryan being the final bump on closing night. What an accomplishment, Riggs!

Erica is a mom of four and recently created her own chicken coop. She decorated it with accent walls, a swing, and a xylophone because every chicken needs a xylophone. That must be so cute! Erica, next time you’re at Houston Life, please bring pictures.

The Award

Even though the 2023 winners were announced through social media, the winners will be picking up their awards at the 58th ACM Awards in Frisco, TX.

“We’re a family. So, it’s kind of like we’re celebrating it together and show all the hard work that we’ve done,” said Erica.

If you like to support them, watch the award show on May 11th on Prime Video.

Watch their full interview in the video above as they play a game.

To connect with Erica, Riggs, and Katelyn, visit their website or follow them on social media.