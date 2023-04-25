Bachelorette Contestant Shares Recovery after Leg Amputation April is limb loss awareness month. Langham Creek and Texas A&M Alum, Cam Ayala, from the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, underwent an amputation less than a year ago in the Texas Medical Center. Since then, he has continued outpatient rehab with TIRR Memorial Hermann. Ayala and Dr. Vinay Vanodia, with TIRR Memorial hermann, spoke with Host Derrick Shore on Houston Life. About Cam Ayala Born with lymphedema Failed total knee replacement due to lymphedema, so amputation was considered the best option June 22, 2022 he had an above the knee amputation. Currently wears a prosthetic every day. Continues to have outpatient rehab with Memorial Hermann About The Amputee and Limb Loss Rehabilitation Program at TIRR Memorial Hermann The Amputee and Limb Loss Rehabilitation Program at TIRR Memorial Hermann prepares patients and their families to cope physically and psychologically with the traumatic or surgical loss of a limb or a congenital limb deficiency. The rehabilitation process includes a pre-prosthetic program and prosthetic training when appropriate. The clinical treatment team of the Amputee and Limb Loss Rehabilitation Program at TIRR Memorial Hermann is internationally recognized. They have a well-rounded support network for patients. They do a great job of assisting with coping with limb loss. Coping can affect the entire rehabilitation process. Dr. Vanodia worked as a prosthetist, which eventually led to him studying medicine to care for amputees as a physician. What Is the Pre-Prosthetic Program? The rehabilitation process begins postoperatively with a pre-prosthetic program that focuses on preparing the limb for a possible prosthesis. The goals of this phase of rehabilitation are: Wound and pain management Proper positioning and prevention of contractures Building strength and endurance Learning the skills necessary to achieve maximum independence without a prosthesis. What Is Prosthetic Training? The treatment team at TIRR Memorial Hermann works with the patient to determine if prosthetic training is appropriate. If so, the next phase of rehabilitation involves team collaboration with a prosthetist to determine the type of prosthesis, followed by an intensive training program to ensure optimal fit and function. Once the patient's prosthetic training is completed, outpatient follow-up assures continued comfort and functional independence with the prosthesis memorialhermann.org/tirr | 713-222-2273

HOUSTON – April is limb loss awareness month.

Langham Creek and Texas A&M Alum, Cam Ayala, from the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, underwent an amputation less than a year ago in the Texas Medical Center. Since then, he has continued outpatient rehab with TIRR Memorial Hermann.

Ayala and Dr. Vinay Vanodia, with TIRR Memorial Hermann, spoke with Host Derrick Shore on Houston Life.

About Cam Ayala

Born with lymphedema.

Failed total knee replacement due to lymphedema, so amputation was considered the best option.

June 22, 2022 he had an above the knee amputation.

Currently wears a prosthetic every day.

Continues to have outpatient rehab with Memorial Hermann

About The Amputee and Limb Loss Rehabilitation Program at TIRR Memorial Hermann

The Amputee and Limb Loss Rehabilitation Program at TIRR Memorial Hermann prepares patients and their families to cope physically and psychologically with the traumatic or surgical loss of a limb or a congenital limb deficiency.

The rehabilitation process includes a pre-prosthetic program and prosthetic training when appropriate.

The clinical treatment team of the Amputee and Limb Loss Rehabilitation Program at TIRR Memorial Hermann is internationally recognized.

They have a well-rounded support network for patients. They do a great job of assisting with coping with limb loss. Coping can affect the entire rehabilitation process.

Dr. Vanodia worked as a prosthetist, which eventually led to him studying medicine to care for amputees as a physician.

What Is the Pre-Prosthetic Program?

The rehabilitation process begins postoperatively with a pre-prosthetic program that focuses on preparing the limb for a possible prosthesis. The goals of this phase of rehabilitation are:

Wound and pain management.

Proper positioning and prevention of contractures

Building strength and endurance

Learning the skills necessary to achieve maximum independence without a prosthesis.

What Is Prosthetic Training?

The treatment team at TIRR Memorial Hermann works with the patient to determine if prosthetic training is appropriate.

If so, the next phase of rehabilitation involves team collaboration with a prosthetist to determine the type of prosthesis, followed by an intensive training program to ensure optimal fit and function.

Once the patient’s prosthetic training is completed, outpatient follow-up assures continued comfort and functional independence with the prosthesis.

memorialhermann.org/tirr | 713-222-2273