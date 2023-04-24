Enjoy wine and live music at the Célébrez en Rosé Festival at the Houston Botanic Garden

The Célébrez en Rosé Wine and Music Festival is an amazing party where everyone is decked out in pink, sips great bubbly in a picnic setting while listening to live performances by an all-star entertainment lineup. Houston radio personality DJ Mr. Rogers from 93.7 The Beat stopped by with all of the details to get us ready to party in pink this weekend at the Houston Botanic Garden.

HOUSTON – It’s time to dress up and drink rose at a special festival that celebrates wine and music, happening this weekend at the Houston Botanic Garden.

The Célébrez en Rosé Wine and Music Festival is an amazing party where everyone is decked out in pink, sips great bubbly in a picnic setting while listening to live performances by an all-star entertainment lineup.

The event will feature nationally-renowned headliners, including R&B superstar Jacquees, the iconic brass band The Soul Rebels featuring acclaimed hip-hop artist and bounce music legend Big Freedia, and legendary female rapper MC Lyte.

The event will also feature top local talent, including performances from DJ Mr. Rogers, DJ Young Streetz, and Marium Echo.

Houston radio personality DJ Mr. Rogers from 93.7 The Beat stopped by with all of the details to get us ready to party in pink.

EVENT DETAILS:

Célébrez en Rosé

Saturday, April 29

Houston Botanic Garden

Doors open at 1:00PM

Ages 21+