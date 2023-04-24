Country Music Artist Morgan Ashley performs new single ‘Crazy In Love’

HOUSTON – From College Station, TX, Morgan Ashley grew up raising cattle and barrel racing! At age 17, she picked up her guitar, and the rest is history!

Morgan currently plays 150+ dates per year at venues across Texas and beyond. With the successful release of her projects over the years, she’s had 5 successfully charted songs to Texas Radio at Top 40 or higher, plus, her Spotify streams are over 75,000!

In 2021, she won the New Female Vocalist Award at the Texas Regional Music Radio Awards!

She spoke to us today about her journey in the music industry and what’s next!

She also performed her brand new single, ‘Crazy In Love,’ LIVE in out studio!

Watch the video above to see the performance and interview.

Here are her upcoming show dates:

May 19th: Boudin Cafe, Brookshire

May 20th: Red Brick Tavern, Conroe

June 11th: Trebly Park, Houston

June 29th: Pacific Yard House, Conroe