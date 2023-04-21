The Heights are Alive with the Sound of Music

For 10 years now Vivaldi Music Academy has been bringing the joy of music to peoples lives. Their new location in The Heights provides an opportunity for neighbors of all ages to learn an instrument. Houston Life's Melanie Camp spoke with CEO Zeljko Pavlovic at the new space. Watch the video above.

HOUSTON – You are never too young or too old to learn and instrument.

Vivaldi Music Academy has been bringing the joy of music to peoples lives for a full decade now. With seven locations across the country, including six in Texas, their new location in the Heights is an exciting expansion that brings an opportunity for neighbors of all ages to learn an instrument.

Houston Life Correspondent tried her very first singing class with surprising results!

Aurora Henderson loves her lessons at Vivaldi Music Academy.

Enroll at the new Heights location today and receive FREE registration This is worth up to $55. Plus, you will receive a welcome gift. Call or text 346-568-2770 to redeem the offer or email heights@vivaldimusicacademy.com.

For more information, head online to VivaldiMusicAcademy.com

