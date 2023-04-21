It’s Friday! Celebrate with Houston Life!

HOUSTON – WATCH HOUSTON LIFE LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW:

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

Date: April 21, 2023

Hosts: Lauren Kelly and Tessa Barrera

Derrick Shore on assignment

Reporter: Melanie Camp

1:15 p.m. The Heights are alive with the sound of music

You are never too young or too old to discover the joys of music. Vivalidi music academy offers music lessons for all ages and levels. They have locations around our area, and now they’re opening a fifth location in the heights. Melanie Camp is there live to show us the new space.

1:25 p.m. Free family-friendly way to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and the end of Ramadan

We’re celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan with a free family festival happening next weekend.

We’ve got your first look at what all there is to see and do at the festival of Eid coming to Asia Society.

1:30 p.m. Celebrate Earth Day with a gift that will grow.

Derrick Shore shows us how you can plant a tree at home for free!

We’ve got all the details on a free tree distribution event happening tomorrow.

1:45 p.m. TSU making history

The TSU cheerleading team just won a national title and they’re coming by the studio to talk about their journey to the top.

We’ll find out what’s next for these all-stars!