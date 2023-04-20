New Local Autism Resources Helping Families Find Fun in Therapy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Missouri City – Anita Lomax is driven to help families who have a young child on the autism spectrum. As a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and Co-owner of Autism Therapy Services, Lomax is dedicating her new space in Missouri City to help open up the world to children with Autism.

“I said, oh my goodness, I need to do something. I need to change lives,” said Lomax.

While Autism Therapy Services will continue to offer their in-home services, they will soon bring to life a concept that provides an innovative experience for young children with autism. “It’s in the beginning stages, but it’s going to become something amazing. I’m extremely excited about this clinic, our clinic is going to be offering a natural environment teaching aspect,” Lomax told Houston Life.

The plan is set for a bright mock diner, dentist/doctors office, a grocery store, and barber shop. All of the spaces are being built to help children on the autism spectrum get comfortable with the kinds of experiences day to day life throws us all into. “We are a huge, natural environment teaching company, we like to teach using the natural environment,” said Lomax.

Lomax told Houston Life that “...a lot of our families have difficulty taking their children to a restaurant, they can’t go eat as a family due to some maladaptive behaviors that might happen.” The new diner space at Autism Therapy Services will help introduce children to the experience of going to a restaurant. The same goes for their mock barber shop and all the other spaces coming to the clinic.

“I love this new space I’m excited about it,” said Melody Dipasca. Melody’s son Gio has autism. For the past three years, the family have been using Autism Therapy Services in-home therapy. “I was told that my son would never talk, that my son would never be able to interact and socialize with other individuals, and with therapy and with the resources and help that’s out there now, he is able to have some independence. He’s able to communicate,” Dipasca told Houston Life.

There is also a plan for a classroom in the clinic where children will be able to learn in a group, while also growing comfortable with what it will be like when they do start school.

“This is what we’re going to be working on social skills. Having the kiddos have more of a classroom environment. This is going to be so they can get ready for school, you’ll get to play with your peers and feel like it’s an actual classroom,” explained Joycee Tyler.

Tyler is one of the therapists at Autism Therapy Services. She also works as the clinic’s Bilingual Outreach Co-Ordinator.

Autism Therapy Services offers services in English, Spanish, and Urdu. “We try to be inclusive. We try to provide services for any families that need it,” said Tyler

“Early intervention is key. When you get the diagnosis and it can be a hard pill to swallow. It certainly was for me. And sometimes I think a lot of people when they get this diagnosis, they’re in denial and don’t want to believe that there’s something wrong with your child. But there is hope out there,” said Dipasca.

Autism therapy services are currently working with children aged two to eight. The new clinic is going to be open seven days a week with extended hours. You can call them at 832-514-3863 or head online to find out more. Their website is ASDTherapyServices.com