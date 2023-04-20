77º

Goodwill Houston’s 35th annual gala celebration

Legacy of Excellence

Derrick Shore, Houston Life Host

Houston – Next month Goodwill Houston is hosting its annual gala.

Houston Life host Derrick Shore is proud to partner with Goodwill to emcee the big event.

Barbie Parker, Vice President fund development & community relations and Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman the Goodwill 2023 gala co-chair joined Shore on Houston Life to discuss the gala.

Saturday, May 6, 2023

River Oaks Country Club

Begins at 6:30pm

For more information: 713-699-6337 or

https://www.goodwillhouston.org/goodwill-houstons-35th-annual-gala-celebration/

