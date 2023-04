HOUSTON – WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW:

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

Local rapper and producer Mark Drew is back with a new hype song, ‘Ready 2 Reign.’ He performs it live on Houston Life.

Drew went viral last year with an Astros’ themed remix of the Jay Z and Alicia Keys song ‘Empire State of Mind’ where he hyped Houston fans ahead of the World Series.

