Celebrate Earth Day with cooking and gardening classes, yoga, and more at Hope Farms’ free event

Recipe for Success Foundation is gearing up for a family-friendly Earth Day celebration at Hope Farms this weekend! Events planned include cooking and gardening classes, yoga, and more. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Gracie Cavnar and Ashly Tamayo all about this weekend’s fun.

HOUSTON – Recipe for Success Foundation is gearing up for a family-friendly Earth Day celebration at Hope Farms this weekend!

Guests can enjoy FREE family-friendly events on Saturday, April 22nd from 9am-3pm as they celebrate healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet.

A full schedule of the events planned for the entire family including cooking and gardening classes, yoga, and more, alongside their weekly Saturday Farm Store, featuring fine farm fresh produce, products, and crafts by Houston makers.

Come see the annual Earth Day chick hatch! There are lots of babies pecking their way into the world, and you can reserve yours now and pick them up in 5 weeks.

It’s also Hope Farm’s 7th birthday on Earth Day, so make sure you’re there to celebrate.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Gracie Cavnar (Founder and CEO of Recipe for Success) and Ashly Tamayo (Director of Education) all about this weekend’s fun happenings.