Local Chef Trenica Johnson on Food Networks’ ‘Ciao House’

HOUSTON – She went to TSU and received a degree in chemistry. But, she decided to pursue her dreams of becoming a chef after working in the oil and gas industry.

Now, she’s a local food truck owner and private chef for celebrity clients like LeToya Luckett, who, by the way, loves Trenica’s Cajun Shrimp Pasta.

With over ten years of culinary experience, Trenica is on a new culinary journey of a lifetime. With ten up-and-coming chefs, she is headed to the gorgeous Tuscan countryside in Italy to compete in a brand-new show – ‘Ciao House.’

Hosted by network all-star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born Chef Gabriele Bertaccini, the show is filled with Italian-themed challenges where contestants compete with each other for a chance to win an immersive culinary education and training from renowned Italian master chefs.

Trenica already won the first episode with her Jambalaya Arancini. Putting H-Town on the map.

Watch Trenica’s full interview in the video above.

And catch the new episodes of ‘Ciao House’ Sundays at 8 pm on the food network. The show streams the same day on Discovery +.

For more information about ‘Ciao House,’ click here.