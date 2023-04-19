Here’s how you can help fight textile waste for free

HOUSTON – The Fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world. Yes, many of us make prominent efforts to donate unwanted clothing, but an estimated 85% of all textiles end up in the landfill.

There’s a local company ‘Green City Recycler,’ with a mission to prevent millions of pounds of recyclable items like textiles, from ending up in the landfill.

Average American households hold of over 70lbs of textiles that they get rid of each year, including the good, bad, and ugly. However, approximately 25lbs of that post-consumer textile waste is NOT reusable.

Did you know, both soft and hard toys, shoes, hats, belts, purses, household linens, and many other kitchen items like pots and pans, as well as home decor are ALL recyclable and collectible?

Green City Recycler has close to 600 recycling pods in the Houston, Dallas, and Austin areas.

They provide FREE residential pickup of your unwanted materials such as socks or clothing with holes, or old towels and sheets.

They also have a drop-off boxes near the Katy Mills Outlet, and at certain school locations, giving 10 cents per pound collected, back to the school.

Curbside recycling is available for the Sugarland and Pearland areas.

Sam Ebenezer from Green City Recycler brought some sample items to give you an idea of the materials you can donate.

Watch the video above for more details about Green City Recycler, and the benefits of textile recycling.

THE PROCESS AT GREEN CITY RECYCLER:

- All items from recycling pod go to the pre-sort center.

- Then, items are sorted out and separated into different categories like textiles, books, toys, etc.

- The textiles are further graded on their usability into four grades.

- Grade A & B are clothes in good reusable condition and are sold to markets in need of good quality used clothing.

- Grade C & D consists of clothes with holes and rips. These items are cut into rags and sold to industries that use recycled clothing as raw materials in the production of new products.

For more information, visit their website.