Taking care of your houseplants with The Flora Culture’s easy-care tips

HOUSTON – Just in time for Earth Day, our friends from The Flora Culture are showing us easy tips on taking care of house plants as they prepare to open up their second location in Midtown.

If you think you can’t keep a plant alive, might not be your fault.

Here are three misconceptions people have about plants, according to Jemine Oaks from The Flora Culture.

Plant Misconceptions

1. I KILL EVERYTHING. I MUST HAVE A BLACK THUMB

Knowing how to care for your plant will give you that “Green Thumb” confidence. Not all plants are the same. Plant knowledge is the key to greenery.

2. MY PLANT IS SAD; IT MUST BE THIRSTY

This is not always the case. Most people kill their plants by drowning them when they water too frequently. It’s probably sad looking because you’re giving it too much water.

3. I CAN HAVE A CLOSET PLANT

The fact of the matter is that plants need light to grow. Every plant needs energy, and they get that energy from the sun. So don’t leave them alone in the dark.

Now that the misconceptions are out of the way, Jemine also showed some of the easiest, or starter, plants you can raise to give you that “Green Thumb” confidence.

The Flora Culture showcase plants that are easy to take care of as starter plants. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

-Sansevieria - commonly known as Snake plant or Mother-in-law’s tongue.

-ZZ (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

-Dracaena

-Pothos

-Philodendron (Brasil and Lemon Lime)

-Monstera

For an in-depth explanation of each plant, watch the video above of the full interview with all the greenery and a potting demo.

If you’re interested in visiting The Flora Culture, they’re opening a second location in Midtown. The grand opening is this Saturday, April 22, and they will have food, music, and a big raffle. Don’t miss out.

For more information about the Flora Culture, visit their website.