Catching up with local Fashion designer and Emmy winner Alan Gonzalez

HOUSTON – Alan Gonzalez moved from Houston to Mexico at just 3 years old. Now, more than 20 years later, his talent in the fashion world landed him on Bravo’s Project Runway, and an Emmy win!

Today on Houston Life, he caught up with Derrick Shore and guest co-host Tessa Barrera about what he’s been up to, his special event coming up in Houston, plus—he brought a few runway looks to showcase!

Since we last saw Alan on Houston Life, he’s since won an Emmy award for his costume work on ‘The Quest’ streaming on Disney+. The award was specifically for ‘Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Hair and Makeup.’

He’s also been working on designing costumes for Broadway shows. Recently, Alan made ensemble costumes for the masquerade scene for ‘Sweeney Todd on Broadway.’

While he currently lives in the Big Apple, he’s back in Houston for the Frida Festival showcasing a capsule collection inspired by Frida Kahlo and his Mexican heritage.

Frida Festival is a fundraising event where Fashion designers’ style models and showcase their Frida-inspired interpretations on the runway. The evening will feature Frida’s iconic style, which is known for the bold colors, intricate patterns, and the use of floral motifs.

Proceeds will benefit MECA, which is a community-based non-profit organization committed to the healthy development of underserved youth and adults through arts and cultural programming.

Watch the video above for his full interview and runway looks!

The collection shown in the video is not available on his website. It’s a one-of-a-kind capsule collection created for the Frida Festival event tomorrow, and the looks will be donated to the Frida Festival to auction and raise funds.

EVENT DETAILS:

Frida en Primavera Dinner + Fashion Show

The Ballroom at Bayou Place

April 19th, 2023

6pm-10pm

