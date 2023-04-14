Everything you should know for a beach getaway to The Bahamas

We could all use a beach getaway. The Bahamas is about to celebrate a huge milestone, and they're inviting you in on the fun for your next trip. They gave tips on everything you need to know, and brought in a special group for a live performance.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – With warmer temperatures and the summer season approaching, you may be dreaming of a tropical beach vacation and turquoise waters.

The Islands of the Bahamas is located in the Caribbean, and travelers can unlock up to 16 distinct islands and 700 cays with just ONE passport stamp! This is the place to be!

Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, as well as Latia Duncombe, Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation stopped by Houston Life to give all the details for your next beach vacation to the Bahamas!

Each island offers its own unique personality and offerings to suit the needs of every traveler. Visitors can do everything from fishing, boating and diving, or do nothing at all, and just spend the day relaxing by one of the pristine beaches.

In case you didn’t know, The Bahamas is the closest Caribbean destination to the U.S., making it an easy and accessible getaway. Houstonians can touch down on Bahamian soil in 3 just hours via airplane.

This year, The Bahamas is celebrating 50 years of independence. Visitors are welcome to participate in the Golden Jubilee excitement, with a year-long calendar of events honoring the beauty, history, and culture of The Bahamas.

Immersing us into the beautiful Bahamian culture, was the Chambers Junkanoo Group who performed live in-studio!

Watch the video above for all the tips regarding a vacation to the Bahamas, and a live performance.

To plan your next beach getaway, click here for more information on their website.