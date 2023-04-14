36th Annual Houston Art Car Parade set to bring the most creative vehicles to Houston this weekend

The Orange Show’s 36th Annual Houston Art Car Festival & Parade will host it’s big parade on Saturday April 15th, showcasing more than 250 mobile masterpieces from across the country, including nearly 100 new, never-been-seen creations. The parade officially begins on Saturday at the intersection of Dallas and Bagby Street, (on Allen Parkway) heading into Downtown before circling City Hall and heading outbound onto Allen Parkway out of Downtown until dispersing at Waugh Drive. As always, the parade is FREE to attend.

HOUSTON – If you see any colorful and creative vehicles on the road in Houston this weekend, you know it’s time for the Art Car Parade!

The Orange Show’s 36th Annual Houston Art Car Festival & Parade will host it’s big parade on Saturday April 15th, showcasing more than 250 mobile masterpieces from across the country, including nearly 100 new, never-been-seen creations.

The Art Car Parade began in 1988 as a small gathering of 40 artists and just 2,000 spectators, and still today - it continues to return each year as one of the city’s largest free public events, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators.

The parade officially begins on Saturday at the intersection of Dallas and Bagby Street, (on Allen Parkway) heading into Downtown before circling City Hall and heading outbound onto Allen Parkway out of Downtown until dispersing at Waugh Drive.

As always, the parade is FREE to attend. Click HERE for more info.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Tommy Ralph Pace, Executive Director for the Orange Show about this weekend’s big events.